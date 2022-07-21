Karnataka to bring policy to ensure power supply to every household: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to bring a new policy to ensure power supply to every poor household of the state.
Speaking at a function to celebrate the 53rd Formation Day of Karnataka Power Corporation, Bommai said, "Electricity is one of the essential services. Life is impossible without a power connection. It is the duty of the government to provide electricity just like the supply of drinking water. It is a right of the citizens."
The Chief Minister said the state government intends to provide electricity for everyone.
The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has been instructed to issue an order in this regard, Bommai said.
He further informed that the state produces about 30,000 MW of power, 43 per cent of the country's solar power generated in Karnataka.
Taking about the policy for energy storage units, Bommai said the approval has been given to set up energy storage units at Sharavathi Power Station.
A policy is being formulated to allow the private sector to set up energy storage units, he added.
