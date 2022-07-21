Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka to bring policy to ensure power supply to every household: CM Bommai
bengaluru news

Karnataka to bring policy to ensure power supply to every household: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to bring a new policy to ensure power supply to every poor household of the state.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was speaking at a function to celebrate the 53rd Formation Day of Karnataka Power Corporation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was speaking at a function to celebrate the 53rd Formation Day of Karnataka Power Corporation.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to bring a new policy to ensure power supply to every poor household of the state.

Speaking at a function to celebrate the 53rd Formation Day of Karnataka Power Corporation, Bommai said, "Electricity is one of the essential services. Life is impossible without a power connection. It is the duty of the government to provide electricity just like the supply of drinking water. It is a right of the citizens."

The Chief Minister said the state government intends to provide electricity for everyone.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has been instructed to issue an order in this regard, Bommai said.

He further informed that the state produces about 30,000 MW of power, 43 per cent of the country's solar power generated in Karnataka.

Taking about the policy for energy storage units, Bommai said the approval has been given to set up energy storage units at Sharavathi Power Station.

A policy is being formulated to allow the private sector to set up energy storage units, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka. basavaraj bommai power supply + 2 more
karnataka karnataka. basavaraj bommai power supply + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI Image)

    Karnataka CM to visit Delhi, sparks plans of cabinet rejig before 2023 election

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Delhi Monday and Tuesday next week attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new president of India - which will likely be the BJP's nominee Droupadi Murmu, who has a sizeable lead over the opposition front candidate Yashwant Sinha in vote-counting Thursday afternoon. Bommai was last in Delhi at the end of June to back Murmu as she filed her nomination papers. Bommai's Delhi trips often spark such speculations.

  • Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora presided over a meeting of officials of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT file photo)

    Punjab minister asks RERA to redress property disputes promptly

    Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Thursday asked officials of Real Estate Regulatory Authority to ensure a quick property dispute redressal mechanism. While noticing that a database of all registered real estate projects and agents was available on the authority's website, Arora asked RERA to ensure compliance of obligations to promoters, allottees and real estate agents.

  • Two persons have been arrested in Kalyan for stealing motor vehicles and selling them on OLX using fake documents. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    2 arrested in Kalyan for stealing motor vehicles

    The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan arrested two accused for motor vehicle theft. The two stole bikes, created fake documents and sold them on OLX. Eleven stolen bikes have been recovered by the police. The duo – Mohammed Shaikh, 22, and Abubakar Shaikh, 22 – both residents of Kalyan, used to search bikes on sale on OLX site and asked the sellers for their documents and other details.

  • Advertisement for arrowroot, “Native Opinion”, June 13, 1889. (SOURCED)

    Taste of Life: Swadeshi support to make arrowroot a familiar bite in Marathi kitchens

    GG Agarkar and BG Tilak stressed the close interdependence between agricultural and industrial progress in their newspapers “Kesari” and “Mahratta” in the last decades of the 19th century. Narayan Ramchandra Gogate experimented with cultivating cotton, coffee, and arrowroot at his village land in Dapoli near Ratnagiri. “Kesari” and “Mahratta” took it upon themselves to introduce arrowroot to the citizens of Maharashtra. Gogate had then been experimenting for five years with arrowroot cultivation.

  • Picture for representation

    NITI Aayog India Innovation Index: Karnataka tops list for third year running

    Karnataka has ranked first in the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index (2021 report) for a third time in a row; the state has topped the list in both previous editions too. The first edition was released in October 2019 and second in January 2021. In the latest edition Telangana, Haryana and Maharashtra stood second, third and fourth in the list of top states.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out