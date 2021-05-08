IND USA
Civilians wait in a queue to get vaccinated against coronavirus in Chikmagalur. (PTI Photo)
Karnataka to use its Covishield stock for vaccinating people above 45 years

The state has earmarked 70% of its doses for those eligible for second dose.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:36 PM IST

Seventy per cent of the available stock of Covishield in Karnataka would be utilised to vaccinate people above 45 years of age who are due for second dose, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Saturday.

The rest 30 per cent would be used to vaccinate the 45 years and above age group seeking first dose, he said. "Covaxin will be administered only to 45 who are due for 2nd dose after 6 weeks of 1st dose", the Minister tweeted.

Karnataka on Friday reported 592 COVID deaths and 48,781 new cases. The State government on Friday announced imposition of strict lockdown from May 10 to 24.

covishield karnataka coronavirus cases coronavirus vaccine + 1 more
