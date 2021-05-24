Karnataka village sealed, villagers to be tested for Covid-19 after hundreds gather to attend a horse’s funeral

The administration at Maradimath village in the Belagavi district of Karnataka decided to test the villagers for Covid-19 after hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of a horse that belonged to a local temple. The village was sealed to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus disease to other places because of the movement of the people.

People were seen without face masks and physical distancing norms were violated as many villagers gathered for the funeral of the horse. A police complaint was filed in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday evening.

A video of the event garnered wide attention on social media earlier on Sunday which showed that many people, mostly without face masks, gathered at a procession during which the last rites were performed for the horse. No social distancing norms were followed by the attendees of the procession, who were seen walking in close contact with each other, the video showed.

“Hundreds of people were seen at the funeral of a horse in the Maradimath area of Belagavi, yesterday, in violation of current COVID-19 restrictions in force in Karnataka,” news agency ANI tweeted earlier on Monday and shared the video clip.

Karnataka, which has been battered by the unabated spread of Covid-19 infections in the second wave of the pandemic, is currently under a lockdown and large gatherings such as this have been prohibited. The state has been reporting a high number of daily new infections and has seen less than 30,000 new cases for only three times in May so far. Also, it currently has the highest number of active cases of the coronavirus disease among all states in India, with 440,435 cases.

Responding to the incident state home minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that action will be taken regarding the gathering of the crowd for the funeral. “The district administration will look into this incident, and action will be taken,” news agency ANI quoted the home minister as saying earlier on Monday.