Karnataka woman dies by suicide just few days after her husband's death
Vasanthi was said to be deeply agonised over the death of her husband.
A 42-year-old woman ended her life by hanging at her home on the day of Uttara Kriya (obsequial rites) of her husband who passed away a few days ago here.
The incident was reported from Kondalkana at Panaje village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Vasanthi, wife of Krishna Naika, whose Uttara Kriya was scheduled to be held at Uppinangady, police added.
