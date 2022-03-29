Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka's Abdul Khader Nadakattin receives Padma Shri
Karnataka's Abdul Khader Nadakattin receives Padma Shri

A grassroots agricultural innovator from Karnataka's Dharwad, Abdul Khader Nadakattin received Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.
Padma Shri awardee Abdul Khader Nadakattin, who was honoured for his contribution to agriculture, expressing gratitude to PM Modi. (Pic Source: Narayanaswamy's Twitter Handle)&nbsp;
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 04:49 PM IST
Abdul Khader Nadakattin, from Karnataka's Dharwad, received the Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday for his contribution to agriculture.

He has been credited with over 40 innovations that assist small and marginal farmers across India.

"I am a common farmer but the Indian government has honored me with the Padma Shri award for the research I have done on the machines used in agriculture in the last 35 years," said Padma Shri awardee Abdul Khader Nadakattin.

"I want to dedicate this to all the farmers in the country," he added.

Other Padma Shri awardees from the state include Shri Subbanna Ayyappan from Karnataka for his contribution to science and engineering, Shri H R Keshavamurthy for Art in Karnataka, Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik for Agriculture and Shri Siddhalingaiah, posthumously for his work in the field of literature and education in the state.

Singer Sonu Nigam and veteran actor Victor Banerjee were among those honoured with the Padma Shri Award, and the Padma Bhushan Award, respectively, at the ceremony on Monday in New Delhi.

Notably, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, was also presented with the Padma Shri at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was one of the eight sportspersons conferred with the Padma Shri for their achievements in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021. Kathak and Kuchipudi dancers were also honoured for their work in preserving the arts. 

(With Inputs from ANI)

