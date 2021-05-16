Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka's deputy CM suggests new app for Covid-19 vaccination of people in 18-44 age group
Karnataka's deputy CM suggests new app for Covid-19 vaccination of people in 18-44 age group

"With regard to administering vaccine for 18-44 years age group, a new app needs to be developed and this will be interfaced with Co-WIN App and later the vaccination schedule will be prepared taking into account the availability of vaccines," deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan said.
Karnataka has emerged as the new Covid-19 hotspot with 598,625 active cases, the highest in the country.(File Photo)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday suggested that a new application is needed to be developed for administering vaccine to the people of 18-44 age group.

While speaking to ANI, Narayan said, "With regard to administering vaccine for 18-44 years age group, a new app needs to be developed and this will be interfaced with Co-WIN App and later the vaccination schedule will be prepared taking into account the availability of vaccines."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal has urged the Cente to allow states to develop a separate mobile application and mechanism for effective and smooth Covid vaccination drive amid reports of glitches being reported in the Co-WIN app.

"A priority list will be prepared. This may include those who are working in the postal department, agricultural department, bank employees, internet service providers, etc", said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Head of State Covid Task Force, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

Karnataka has been witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases and recording the highest Covid-19 related deaths .

The state emerged as the country's new Covid-19 hotspot with 5,98,625 active cases, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,21,683 active infections, the union health minister informed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 41,664 new Covid-19 cases, 34,425 discharges, and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday. The active cases in the state stand at 6,05,494.

