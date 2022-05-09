Karnataka's first floating bridge collapses 3 days after the inauguration

Karnataka's first floating bridge at Malpe beach in Udupi has collapsed days after its inauguration. The bridge was inaugurated by Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat last Friday (May 6). The operation of the floating bridge has been suspended after it partially got dismantled on Sunday due to cyclonic weather.

Rs. 80 lakh was reported to have been spent on this floating bridge, which was expected to boost the tourism industry of the state. Netizens have taken this to social media and have been expressing their worries over its vulnerability.

The incident took place a day after heavy rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru, uprooting several trees, inundating several roads and collapsing infrastructures across the city including the recently inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, in HSR layout.

It is reported that a team from Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took up this project.

The bridge is not permanently attached and due to this, it could be easily relocated. It has now raised the question of safety aspects.

The bridge is 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide and is capable of handling around 100 visitors, walking on the bridge. Tourists would be allowed to stay on the bridge for only 15 minutes.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials held a meeting and reviewed the security of the bridge after a recent tragedy at St Mary’s Island where two students drowned while taking selfies.

Though leaseholder, Sudesh Shetty reported having said, it was dismantled to avoid damage to the bridge after cyclonic weather on Sunday.

It is to be seen how the concerned authorities will restore the bridge and assure the safety of the floating bridge to tourists.