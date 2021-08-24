Karnataka's new Covid-19 rules offer some respite for flyers from UK, Europe, Middle East

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that the passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East at state’s airports have been exempted from waiting for the results of RT-PCR tests. It also said that the decision has been made based on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state and the spread of Delta variants across the country.

“The passengers arriving from the UK, Europe and Middle East on arrival at Kempegowda International Airport and other entry airports in Karnataka, shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the SoP (standard operating procedure),” the government order said.

However, passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa would continue to provide their samples at airports in the state and wait for their results. “On testing negative, they shall leave the airport,” the government said about the passengers from the two countries.

Meanwhile, no other changes were announced to the existing standard operating procedure (SOP). The government also said that strict telemonitoring of the passengers should be ensured and this protocol should periodically be reviewed in relevance to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Earlier, the government had mandated a RT-PCR test at the airport for passengers arriving from the UK, Europe and the Middle East irrespective of a negative test report they carried with them. The government had said that the move was aimed at reducing the risk of the entry of variants of the disease into the state.

The state has so far reported 155 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first detected in the UK, according to a bulletin from the government. As far as other variants are concerned, seven cases of the Beta (B.1.351), 1,089 cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), four cases of the Delta plus variant (B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1), 159 cases of the Kappa variant (B.1.617.1) and one case of the Eta variant (B.1.525), the bulletin also showed.

On Tuesday, 1,259 people tested positive for the disease and 29 lost their lives, taking the total confirmed infections so far to 2,941,026 cases and the death toll to 37,184. So far, 37,810,499 doses of the vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state.