Kejriwal's arrest shows this is a ‘dictatorial govt’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Centre on Friday over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI Photo)(Arunkumar Rao)

Siddaramaiah alleged that the arrest shows this is a 'dictatorial government', adding that the move intends to 'threaten'.

"The arrest of Kejriwal is only to threaten. There was no evidence to arrest him. I don't know why they have arrested him. It is undemocratic and it shows that this is a dictatorial government," Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hit out at the opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc over the protests following the arrest of CM Kejriwal.

"Members from the INDI alliance have long believed that they are above the nation's law. Earlier, when legal proceedings were initiated against the then CM and HM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP did not hit the streets and protested in this manner," MP Surya said while speaking to reporters on Friday.

He also criticised the opposition parties for attacking the central government following the Supreme Court's directive in the electoral bond case.

"People who believe that they are an exception and stand above the rule of law, because of having the privilege of being born in a particular family and having ruled the country for so many years," he said.

"When two days ago, the SC passed a judgement against the Electoral Bonds, the same people were hailing the decision as a blow to the government. Today when the same people are asked to approach the courts with their grievances, they say even the courts are compromised," the BJP MP added.

Karnataka BJP leader Ashwath Narayan said that by arresting the Delhi CM, the right message has been sent across the country, adding that 'nobody is above the law'.

"AAP started everything as a war against corruption. What they have been talking about should be reflected in their work. But that was only for speech, public consumption and political use. Arvind Kejriwal can't be above the law, so if the arrest is made, he is accountable," he said.

"Many leaders across his party and some Telangana leaders were also arrested. By arresting Arvind Kejriwal, the right message has been sent across the country that no drama will be entertained, and nobody is above the law," Ashwath Narayan added.

On March 20, Thursday, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged excise policy case after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection from coercive action.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court earlier in the day reserved its order on pleas by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) seeking 10-day custody of CM Kejriwal.

Earlier, several party leaders, including Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, were detained by the Delhi police during the party protest against the arrest of the CM.