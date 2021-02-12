IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Kichcha Sudeep: I don’t believe in stardom, I just believe in saleability
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the Kannada film industry.
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the Kannada film industry.
bengaluru news

Kichcha Sudeep: I don’t believe in stardom, I just believe in saleability

Kannada cinema’s poster boy, actor Kichcha Sudeep says that actors are not valued by the number of fans, but by box office collections.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:28 PM IST

He is one of Kannada cinema’s biggest stars, but Kichcha Sudeep exudes humility that few actors with his fan following would. Having just completed 25 years in the film industry, the 47-year-old is looking forward to the release of Vikrant Rona, the world’s first film that unraveled its logo at Dubai’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. In a late night chat with us, the actor, filmmaker and television host talks competition, aversion to tags, and why he thought he wasn’t big enough to have a make up man for years. Excerpts:

How does it feel hitting the 25 year milestone?

The feeling remains the same, it doesn’t make a difference. I feel 25 glorious years for me is the fact that I survived for 25 years, because this field has got too much competition and things happening these days. First of all, your fans show loyalty, they stick to your films, and come to the theatres to watch you even after all these years. That’s a blessing. That I managed to be around for these years and maintain a certain positioning, a lot of people’s contribution went into that. I’m happy I’m still being able to do what I do, just like how I started my first day. I feel the same about films.

It must have been a special moment to see the Burj Khalifa light up in Dubai recently, to celebrate your journey, along with the launch of your next film Vikrant Rona, isn’t it?

Whatever happened was an entire team’s effort. It takes certain money. Even when Dubai wanted to host me for this milestone... I didn’t expect all this to happen in my life, I’m just going out and doing my job, the producers of Vikrant Rona wanted to do certain things. When somebody starts believing in your product, it makes you get up earlier and work better. The way people gathered there irrespective of the Covid situation… there are humongous restrictions in Dubai, not more than seven people can stand anywhere, there’s a penalty. Keeping all that aside, they wanted to stand. It was a precious moment, and it belongs to my team.

Tell us something about Vikrant Rona, what made you say yes to it?

It is good content, and not just visually grand. I don’t accept films because they are being made on a grand scale. At the end of the day, no matter how much you spend, you need to tell a story. That is bigger. If it is not the best story in the world, that’s okay, it should satisfy people enough to buy a ticket. Visualisation and other things are about how to tell that story. I was convinced that this is the way I wanted to tell this story. When the director narrated it to me, it was a small story, we made it big. It’s beautiful content.

What was that point in your career when you realised you had made it big?

I’m not being modest, but I don’t believe in stardom, I just believe in saleability. That’s the valuation every actor has. We are not valued by the number of fans we have, but the collections we get at the box office. We all have a fan following, what makes you what you are is the revenue your film gets. That’s the positioning I am talking about. So far, I am still being able to do certain things, have people investing in them, have writers wake up in the morning and write for me. That is a blessing which I am still enjoying.

Not many people know that you still have the same make-up man today, with whom you worked on your first day on set…

He was a temporary back then when he started. I didn’t have a make-up person for years, I hadn’t probably grown to a position where I could say I want a personal make up man! The day I saw he’s not having too much work, in the later years, I called him and asked if he would like to stay with me. I had this emotion too that this person had put the first ever make up on me. He’s a very good guy, a gentleman to have around.

High points have been aplenty, but have there been any low points too so far?

My lowest phases have been my highest. They are the only learning points for me, I never learnt anything from my successes. I have never learnt anything from my good moments. The lowest phase makes you stay with it for a longer time, whether you like it or not. In the beginning, we all think time has been unkind, people have been... that too, all these thoughts come, but after some time, you start feeling it was right. You realise you didn’t do something right, and learn from that. My career’s lowest phases have been the most beautiful. I don’t think I would have been able to be here without them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the Kannada film industry.
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the Kannada film industry.
bengaluru news

Kichcha Sudeep: I don’t believe in stardom, I just believe in saleability

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Kannada cinema’s poster boy, actor Kichcha Sudeep says that actors are not valued by the number of fans, but by box office collections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bengaluru news

Karnataka home minister gives police a new target: Crack the dark web

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who chaired the meeting, said that the government would give all support to equip the force to fight cybercrime, which has emerged as “the biggest challenge for the state police”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: BJP finally pulls up Yatnal for his tirade against CM Yediyurappa

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Yatnal may be given 15 days to respond. The show-cause notice comes after weeks of Yatnal’s attacks against Yediyurappa
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news

Inadequate public transport forces dependence on pvt vehicles in India: Experts

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Startups like Vogo and Bounce have seen a surge in demand for their two-wheeler shared services in cities like Bengaluru that beat 414 other cities across 57 countries to win the title of having the worst traffic in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Reservation demands by prominent communities add to Yediyurappa's troubles

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • The chief minister, who turns 78 on 27 February, has struggled to manage expectations from various communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the government has allowed the slaughter of the buffaloes aged above 13, the demand is dismal, say traders. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
Although the government has allowed the slaughter of the buffaloes aged above 13, the demand is dismal, say traders. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
bengaluru news

K’taka’s anti-cow slaughter law hits supplies, industry worth 500 cr affected

By Arun Dev and Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Protection of Cattle Bill was passed in the legislative council on Monday, ensuring an almost blanket beef ban in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Physical Education qualification, began his career as a physical education teacher in Hubballi.(Basavaraj-Horatti-377228375767623/Facebook)
Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Physical Education qualification, began his career as a physical education teacher in Hubballi.(Basavaraj-Horatti-377228375767623/Facebook)
bengaluru news

JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti elected as Karnataka Legislative Council chairman

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Both Horatti, supported by JD(S) and BJP, and Congress' Naseer Ahmed had filed their nominations on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terminal building of Kempegowda International Airport which is an international airport serving Bengaluru.(File photo)
Terminal building of Kempegowda International Airport which is an international airport serving Bengaluru.(File photo)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru airport achieves ACI World's 'Voice of the Customer' recognition

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The 'Voice of the Customer' recognises airports that continued to prioritise their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Sasikala departs Bengaluru to an exuberant welcome in Tamil Nadu

By Sharan Poovanna and Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Sasikala completed her four-year prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case on January 27 but remained in the city’s Victoria Hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: CM Yediyurappa in Karnataka Legislative Council.(PTI )
File photo: CM Yediyurappa in Karnataka Legislative Council.(PTI )
bengaluru news

Karnataka legislative council session extended, polls for chairman on Tuesday

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • An order by the Karnataka Governor’s office stated that the nomination for the chairman’s elections will be held on February 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DK Shivakumar backed candidate in the youth Congress polls was disqualified.(ANI PHOTO.)
DK Shivakumar backed candidate in the youth Congress polls was disqualified.(ANI PHOTO.)
bengaluru news

Youth Congress polls tell story of internal dynamic in Karnataka Congress

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • The internal tussle seen over youth Congress polls has brought the focus back on the power tussle within the state unit of Congress, says a political expert
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protest by contract workers took a violent turn on December 12, 2020 at the factory site in Narasapura in Kolar district, about 60km from Bengaluru.ß (REUTERS)
A protest by contract workers took a violent turn on December 12, 2020 at the factory site in Narasapura in Kolar district, about 60km from Bengaluru.ß (REUTERS)
bengaluru news

Wistron to resume manufacturing operations within a week: Karnataka govt

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The statement confirming the resuming of operations comes almost two months after the Taiwanese manufacturing giant was forced to shut its shop floors when a protest by contract workers took a violent turn on December 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the first information report (FIR) filed on Saturday, the victim has alleged that she was assaulted by several others and is unable to identify all of them.(Getty images)
According to the first information report (FIR) filed on Saturday, the victim has alleged that she was assaulted by several others and is unable to identify all of them.(Getty images)
bengaluru news

8 held in K’taka for sexually assaulting teen for 5 years

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:05 AM IST
“We have arrested eight people including her aunt, who had pushed her into prostitution.Hunt is on for nine others who had sexually exploited the girl,” a police official told news agency PTI .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshaya Patra Foundation gets grants from multiple state governments and the union government to provide midday meals for school children. (Representational image.)
Akshaya Patra Foundation gets grants from multiple state governments and the union government to provide midday meals for school children. (Representational image.)
bengaluru news

Interim report on Akshaya Patra submitted, more details sought from EY, KPMG

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:38 AM IST
A two-member committee was formed on November 20 last year to look into alleged irregularities in the foundation’s workings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Union budget a catalyst that can revive economy: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Calling it a pro-poor and pro-middle class budget, Yediyurappa said that the budget presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will act as a “speed booster” to the pandemic-impacted economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP