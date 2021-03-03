Kichcha Sudeepa: We don’t need to put Kannada film industry on the map, it has always been there

He rules Kannada film industry which has been churning out good content for years now, and with films such as Vikrant Rona and KGF 2, it is truly going global.

However, ask Kichcha Sudeepa if it’s only now that his industry is getting it’s due, and he refuses.

“By saying that, it is definitely humiliating other people of my industry, the seniors who have been working. For me, I don’t look at pan India. Kannada, or any other industry has survived only because of it’s seniors. They have done what they are supposed to do, in their eras, because of which the industry has survived and we are enjoying,” he reasons.

The 47-year-old, who stepped into films 25 years ago, has had other industries calling too because of the stardom he enjoys, such as Eega in Tamil, and Dabangg 3 in Hindi. He feels that thinking the current crop of artistes has made film industries what they are is “arrogance”.

“There are a couple of industries which were unable to grow to a certain level. Keeping that in mind, we should respect all seniors, who have worked so hard and brought it to the masses. That we are taking it anywhere else would be arrogance. I still think cinema is improving, everywhere globally. The way it tells stories has changed, perspectives have changed, and we are just incorporating whatever it is,” says Sudeepa.

He cites the example of budgets too, which have been increasing.

The actor continues, “We are stretching it a little more, sir. If earlier ₹10 were invested, we are going ahead with 30. Kannada has always been glory, I don’t think we need to put it on the map, it’s always been there. It’s just a matter of individual people getting on the map. That shouldn’t happen in the name of industry or language.”