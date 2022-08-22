Kodagu stir ‘government sponsored’: Siddaramaiah
The statements come after some people held protests in Kodagu district when the leader of the opposition was in the district on August 18 to view the rain-related damage in the region.
Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said protests against him in Kodagu district, about 225 km from Bengaluru, last week were “government sponsored”, adding fuel to the growing controversy around the incident in which some people threw eggs on his convoy.
“I went to check the rain-related damages that have impacted farmers and the poor. Who stopped me? RSS, Bajrang Dal and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. Why did they do it now as I have been there in 2019 also. These are planned and arranged protests. This is government sponsored (protests),” Siddaramaiah said.
Several people, believed to be workers associated with the BJP, had held posters of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, black flags and one person, identified as Sampat, threw an egg on Siddaramaiah’s car.
They were protesting at the incident a few days earlier, before Independence Day, where one person who is the husband of a Congress corporator in Shivamogga had taken down a poster of Savarkar, leading to tensions in the district.
This led to some right-wing groups taking down posters of Tipu Sultan.
Siddaramaiah had also questioned why the BJP had put up Savarkar’s posters in a “Muslim area” to which several right-wing groups and state ministers took exception.
Since the incident in which Siddaramaiah’s convoy was waylaid, there have been several pictures of Sampath dressed in Congress colours.
However, Siddaramaiah said Sampath was being forced to say that he was a Congress worker.
“They have made him say that (he is a Congress worker). If it is so, why did he go a RSS Shakha meeting? Sampath is being told to say this. The Congress president should say that he is our worker,” Siddaramaiah said.
The issue also led to Siddaramaiah’s supporters claiming that it was a life-threat.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has since said adequate security should be provided for the leader of the opposition.
Bommai on Sunday said there will be differing opinions on noted personalities like Savarkar and Tipu Sultan.
“Since these are historical facts, it is common to have pro and anti-arguments. But in case any rationality, it must be defended with rationality and oppose the same with it. Such issues must not be dragged to the streets and create law and order problems,” he said.
Speaking in his home district of Haveri, he said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi has praised Savarkar as a great son of the country.
“In democracy, responsibility is on them to decide till the level they can defend somebody on what platform. If they understand this, it is possible to work despite having differences,” he said.
“Instructions have been given to provide proper security to opposition leaders. However, it is left to political parties to give political touch to this incident. But maintaining law and order is the duty of all political parties,” Bommai said.
B warrant issued against ex-MP Atiq in assault case
PRAYAGRAJ: After arrest of former MP and Mafioso-turned politician Atiq Ahmad's son Ali Ahmad and attachment of his property worth Rs 24 crore in Kaushambi, police have issued B warrant against Atiq in a case related to extortion registered at Puramufti police station. Atiq and his son Ali were accused of conspiracy. The accused fired shots to create terror and assaulted Atiq's relative and property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu of Chakia. Ali is now lodged at Naini Central Jail.
3 held with 1 lakh intoxicant pills in Ludhiana
Sahnewal police on Sunday arrested three men with one lakh intoxicant pills. The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal. Assistant sub-inspector Joginderpal, who is investigating the case, said that police arrested the trio from Delhi Road near Sahnewal Road on the basis of a tip-off.
Experts say AIADMK power tussle has put party on edge, leaders lack Jayalalithaa’s stature
Chennai: Amid the legal battle over the leadership of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), there are four factions fighting to make the party strong but political experts say the party is at its weakest now in its 50 years of existence. After the death in 1987 of AIADMK's founder M G Ramachandran, a similar succession battle unfolded in the party between his widow R Janaki and J Jayalalithaa.
AIADMK seeks arrest of those behind ‘leak’ in Thoothukudi report
Chennai The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded that the DMK government arrest those responsible for the 'leak' of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission's report submitted to the government on 2018 Thoothukudi police firing. Although the Commission's report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel's findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said. On May 18, 2022, the panel's final report was submitted to chief minister M K Stalin.
26/11-like threats: Crime branch identifies persons from UP, Haryana named in WhatsApp messages
Mumbai: After receiving a series of threatening WhatsApp messages on Friday night, warning the police that 26/11-like attacks will be carried out in the city, the crime branch has identified all the persons whose mobile numbers were mentioned in the messages. In the messages, these numbers referred to those who are involved in the terror plot.
