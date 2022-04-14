Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

KSRTC to restart all 800 premium buses from Bengaluru to neighbouring states

KSRTC said that for the first time in three years, the entire premium fleet will be available with the Bengaluru Central division will be in operation.
KSRTC will operate all 800 premium buses (Website)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

At long last, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) began operating all its 800 premium buses from the capital Bengaluru to neighbouring states for the first time in three years. The decision came amid a dip in Covid-19 cases and the holidays in the state. KSRTC will operate 200 more buses between April 14 and 17 from Bengaluru to other cities. 

 

KSRTC said that for the first time in three years, the entire premium fleet will be available with the Bengaluru Central division will be in operation. They also distributed roses to passengers and chocolates to children. 

The various destinations of the 200 plus buses include Puducherry, Goa, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Trivandrum, Calicut, Kasargod, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, Thanjavur, Trichy, Vizhuppuram, Telangana, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Panaji, Nellore and Shirdi. 

 

According to its website, KSRTC has a workforce of over 37000 employees. IT has a traffic revenue of over 630 lakh per day and caters to over 13 lakh on an average. 

 

 

