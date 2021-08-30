K’taka CM: Will personally take stock of mega projects in capital

Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that he will personally monitor all ongoing mega projects in Bengaluru and even dedicate his first working hour of the day to supervise them.

Speaking after the inauguration of the 7.5kms extended line of the Bengaluru metro, he said, “The first decision that I have taken, as far as Bengaluru is concerned, is that I will personally supervise the progress of all mega projects in Bengaluru, from (the) CMO (Chief Minister’s office). Within next 20 days my dashboard will be ready, day-to-day updates will be there and I will dedicate my first working hour of the day for supervising the progress of mega projects in Bengaluru.”

“We have got a very big vision for Bengaluru, the greatest challenge is whether we will be capable of keeping up the timeline in implementing the projects. Therefore early planning, perfect planning, as well as perfect implementation of the plan is very important,” Bommai further said.

Bengaluru’s administrators thrive on its monickers like IT and startup capital and others to appropriate ambitions of wanting it to be recognized as global city. But its poor infrastructure has been the cause for most of its problems with poor quality of roads, lack of basic civic amenities, mismanaged garbage, long-delays in completion of infrastructure projects, unplanned and rapid growth and several others that has brought down the overall quality of life in one of India’s most industrious urban centres.

The IT/BT department of Karnataka had even sent out an advisory to technology and other corporations that have offices on outer ring road (ORR) to extend work from home policies to their employees till the end of December 2022 to help reduce imminent congestion due to the metro project on that road.

Bommai had said that he will personally supervise projects like the metro, ORR, high speed train from international airport to the city and other infrastructure undertakings.

“We will have special authority for health infrastructure in the city, and regarding traffic we have decided to work on 12 high-density roads for seamless traffic movement, also seamless signaling with artificial intelligence.” The government has plans for all-round development of the city that include core areas under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), about 110 villages that were added to it, and also ‘showcasing’ the Central Business District (CBD).

He also said that the city had potential to create 3-4 additional CBD’s in all directions of Bengaluru.