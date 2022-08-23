K’taka HC: Azaan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of others
A public interest litigation (PIL) by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe.
The Karnataka high court has said Azaan (Muslim call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental right of people of other faiths. The court, therefore, refused to order mosques to stop playing Azaan on loudspeakers.
However, the court directed authorities to implement the “noise pollution rules” related to loudspeakers and file a compliance report.
A public interest litigation (PIL) by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe.
The petition stated that the “calling for Azaan/adan is an essential religious practice of Muslims, however the contents of the Azaan/adan are hurting the believers of other religious states.”
The HC, in its order, said, “Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India embodies the principle of toleration which is the characteristic of Indian civilisation. Article 25(1) of the constitution confers the fundamental rights on persons to freely profess, practice and propagate their own religion.”
“However, the aforesaid right is not an absolute right but is subject to the restrictions on the grounds of public order, morality, health as well as subject to other provisions in Part III of the Constitution of India,” the court said.
The “contention that the contents of Azaan violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well the persons of other faith cannot be accepted”, it said.
The court, however, directed the authorities to implement rules about noise pollution and restriction on using loudspeakers.
It directed authorities to “ensure that loudspeakers and public address systems and sound producing instruments and other musical instruments shall not be permitted to be used of the permissible decibel during the night between 10 pm to 6 am.”
Another division bench of the HC had on June 17, 2022 directed authorities “to carry out a drive to prevent the misuse of loudspeakers and public address systems.” The high court now directed the officials to “file compliance report before this court within a period of eight weeks”.
-
Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects
LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed. Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, PWD minister Jitendra Prasada (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.
-
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
-
BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
BJP leaders in Karnataka are targeting senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food, and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food has triggered a controversy. “Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.
-
K’taka to launch pilot road project giving cyclists, pedestrians priority
With an aim to decongest the roads, the Karnataka government is gearing up to launch its pilot project in Tumakuru and one zone of Bengaluru, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The state is experimenting with the active mobility plan under which the pedestrians, cyclists and public transport will get priority on the roads.
-
Shivakumar: Cong rally to cover 511 km in K’taka
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra” will be covering a total distance of 511 km across 21 days in Karnataka, the party's state president DK Shivakumar said on Monday. He said discussions are on with the All India Congress Committee regarding the route to be taken for the yatra. The yatra is being planned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The 'padayatra' (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics