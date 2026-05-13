Tumakuru , An FIR has been registered against a preacher of a madrasa in this district after 24 children allegedly escaped from the institution due to physical abuse and forced labour, police said on Wednesday.

K'taka: Madrasa preacher booked over allegations of physical abuse, forced labour of children

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The accused has been identified as Moulali , a preacher at a madrasa in Amlapura village of Tumakuru district, they said.

The incident came to light after Railway Protection Force personnel recently found the children at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru, police said.

During questioning, the children said they had escaped from the madrasa and were trying to return to their homes in Bihar. They told officials they got down at the Bengaluru station after seeing the large platforms and crowd and then began searching for a train to Bihar, a senior police officer said.

The children, aged between 8 and 17 years, were taken to the child helpline centre at the railway station and the Child Welfare Committee was informed, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the children alleged they were subjected to physical assault at the madrasa and made to carry out construction work, including building a compound wall within the campus. They also told authorities that they were not permitted to speak to their families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the children alleged they were subjected to physical assault at the madrasa and made to carry out construction work, including building a compound wall within the campus. They also told authorities that they were not permitted to speak to their families. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During counselling, the children said they fled the institution as they could no longer tolerate the alleged abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During counselling, the children said they fled the institution as they could no longer tolerate the alleged abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The children are presently under the care of the CWC, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The children are presently under the care of the CWC, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the case was initially registered by the railway police and later transferred to the Tumakuru Rural Police Station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the case was initially registered by the railway police and later transferred to the Tumakuru Rural Police Station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused has been booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Child Labour Act, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused has been booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Child Labour Act, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The case was transferred to Tumakuru Rural Police Station on Tuesday and a detailed investigation is underway," the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The case was transferred to Tumakuru Rural Police Station on Tuesday and a detailed investigation is underway," the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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