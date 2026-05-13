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K'taka: Madrasa preacher booked over allegations of physical abuse, forced labour of children

K'taka: Madrasa preacher booked over allegations of physical abuse, forced labour of children

Published on: May 13, 2026 10:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Tumakuru , An FIR has been registered against a preacher of a madrasa in this district after 24 children allegedly escaped from the institution due to physical abuse and forced labour, police said on Wednesday.

K'taka: Madrasa preacher booked over allegations of physical abuse, forced labour of children

The accused has been identified as Moulali , a preacher at a madrasa in Amlapura village of Tumakuru district, they said.

The incident came to light after Railway Protection Force personnel recently found the children at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru, police said.

During questioning, the children said they had escaped from the madrasa and were trying to return to their homes in Bihar. They told officials they got down at the Bengaluru station after seeing the large platforms and crowd and then began searching for a train to Bihar, a senior police officer said.

The children, aged between 8 and 17 years, were taken to the child helpline centre at the railway station and the Child Welfare Committee was informed, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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