Bengaluru, Marking a major milestone on World Quantum Day 2026, Karnataka became the first state in India to unveil a comprehensive Quantum Ecosystem Map, under the programme "From Vision to Reality," state Minister N S Boseraju said on Wednesday.

K'taka unveils India's first Quantum Ecosystem Map

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The Science & Technology minister said the initiative formally marks the launch of Phase 1 of the State's Quantum Roadmap.

He was addressing a gathering at the World Quantum Day event organised by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, his office said in a release.

Highlighting the state's leadership in emerging technologies, Boseraju said Karnataka is steadily positioning itself as a national frontrunner and global hub in quantum innovation.

"We are the first state in India to come up with a Quantum Ecosystem Map. Karnataka is already in the forefront of this technology. Prepared by IISc, this map captures key technological advancements and showcases an ecosystem that no other state currently has. We are proud to launch such a comprehensive mapping initiative," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A key pillar of the State's strategy is Q-City, a flagship quantum hub aimed at bringing together academia, startups, and industry on a single platform. Designed as a 'single-window quantum ecosystem', Q-City will enable seamless translation of research into real-world applications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key pillar of the State's strategy is Q-City, a flagship quantum hub aimed at bringing together academia, startups, and industry on a single platform. Designed as a 'single-window quantum ecosystem', Q-City will enable seamless translation of research into real-world applications. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister further announced that the Detailed Project Report for Q-City will be initiated shortly and will be overseen by the State's Quantum Task Force, ensuring coordinated and time-bound implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister further announced that the Detailed Project Report for Q-City will be initiated shortly and will be overseen by the State's Quantum Task Force, ensuring coordinated and time-bound implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the importance of talent development, the government is also focusing on building a strong pipeline of skilled professionals. Karnataka Government has announced a ₹10 crore grant to support skilling, research, and startup growth in the quantum sector, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the importance of talent development, the government is also focusing on building a strong pipeline of skilled professionals. Karnataka Government has announced a ₹10 crore grant to support skilling, research, and startup growth in the quantum sector, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister also officially announced the appointment of Indian Institute of Science Professor, Arindam Ghosh, as the Chairman of the Karnataka Quantum Task Force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also officially announced the appointment of Indian Institute of Science Professor, Arindam Ghosh, as the Chairman of the Karnataka Quantum Task Force. {{/usCountry}}

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He expressed strong confidence that under his expert leadership, Karnataka's quantum technology sector is poised for accelerated growth and further significant advancements.

Highlighting Karnataka's aggressive push toward future-ready innovation, Minister for IT & BT, Priyank Kharge, outlined the state's vision to build the world's most disruptive technology ecosystem.

"We have officially declared the upcoming decade as the Deep Tech Decade, backing it with a dedicated ₹400 crore fund."

"By providing equity-free grants of up to ₹50 lakh to over 1300 startups, we actively catalyzed the venture capital community to disperse a record ₹732 crore in a single day. While Bengaluru proudly reigns as the world's fourth-largest tech cluster with over 1,000 Global Capability Centers , we are now rapidly expanding this growth."

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Through the Local Economic Acceleration Programme , a ₹1,000 crore investment, we are taking this unmatched innovation ecosystem to cities across the entire state, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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