Kumaraswamy urges CM Bommai to call meeting of religious leaders
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to call a meeting of religious leaders of all communities at Vidhana Soudha here, and send out a clear message to the society, amid the recent communal flare-ups in the state.
He also asked people to be cautious about BJP and Congress, as he hit out at both national parties for disturbance of peace and harmony in the state.
“....the issue of use of loudspeakers (at mosques) and sound pollution has started now, there was no such issue till now, and deadlines are being set. Where are we heading to? A meeting of religious heads or of all communities like- Hindu gurus, Muslim maulvis and Christian missionaries- should be held at Vidhan Soudha, so as to send out a clear message,” Kumaraswamy said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said taking their advice, the government has to announce a clear stand, aimed at maintaining communal harmony and peace in the state.
Some Hindu outfits have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be removed and the Supreme Court’s order on noise pollution be implemented. They have also threatened to play Bhajan every morning if the loudspeakers from mosques are not removed.
There have been a series of communal issues that have rocked the State in the past few months. It started with the hijab row, followed by calls to ban non-Hindu traders from Hindu religious fairs, and then a campaign to boycott halal meat and shutting down of loudspeakers at mosques.
Accusing both national parties -Congress and BJP - of trying to disturb peace and harmony, Kumaraswamy asked people to be cautious about their “drama” and take a clear stand against them.
Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur
An elephant has given birth to twins in Karnataka's Bandipur, about 213 kms away from Bengaluru, a video of which has gone viral on social media. A person aware of the developments said that the news was fascinating and happened in the Bandipur forest range. The video of the mother with two calves has been shared widely on social media. The birth of twins, experts said, account for less than 1% of total births.
Kejriwal kicks off AAP election campaign in Karnataka; Kodihalli joins party
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday got a shot in the arm as the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, one of the biggest farmer associations, said that it will back the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit in the 2023 assembly elections, giving a boost to the Delhi-based outfit a year ahead of the polls.
Eight mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Authorities recovered two mobile phones from four jail inmates of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking. Head constable Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison. A case has been registered under section 52 A (1) of Prison Act at division number 7 police station.
PSI recruitment scam: Won’t protect anyone, CID probe underway, says Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government will not protect anyone involved in the alleged police sub-inspector recruitment scam. He said the state government handed over the case to the Crime Investigation Department soon after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process came to light. The probe is underway and CID sleuths have arrested several people, including the gunman of Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil.
Disproportionate assets case: Mohali court reserves order on Saini’s anticipatory bail plea
A local court on Thursday reserved orders for April 25 on the anticipatory bail plea by former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in a disproportionate assets case related to Saini's Sector 20 house in Chandigarh. The Supreme Court has already stayed Saini's arrest till April 26. The case pertains to purchasing of the property (Sector 20 house) using “tainted” money at behest of the former DGP.
