Kumaraswamy writes to Karnataka CM on why Hindi Divas should not be celebrated in the state

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has written to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, urging him not to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' in the state on September 14. In his letter, Kumaraswamy, a former Karnataka chief minister, cited the "imposition of Hindi" on the non-Hindi belt as the reason behind his demand, maintaining that forcing a language was a sign of “regional inequality”. He said the taxpayers' money should not be utilised for the “promotion of some other language” but the development of the region.

“National parties have historically been imposing Hindi on non-Hindi states of the country, a position strongly opposed by the regional party Secular Janata Dal, saying that forcing any one language is a sign of regional inequality,” a tweet by the JD(S) in Kannada read.

“Hindi Divas should not be celebrated in Karnataka state on September 14 for any reason, tax money of Kannadigas should be spent for the development of Kannadigas and our tax money should not be wasted for the promotion of some other language,” the party added. The party also attached a copy of the letter sent to the Karnataka CM with regards to the matter.

Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, have often called out or resisted moves that have sought to impose Hindi on these states.

Union home minister Amit Shah had earlier drawn flak for his calls to make Hindi an important part of the unity of the country.

In April, he had said that Hindi – and not English – should be used by people from different states to communicate with each other. The remark did not go down well with the Opposition which had accused Shah and the BJP of imposing Hindi and not respecting India’s pluralism.

Recently, the Karnataka government issued an official circular stating that Kannada be made a compulsory language for central and state government programmes being organised in the state.

