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LeT operative sentenced to 7-year RI in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case: NIA

LeT operative sentenced to 7-year RI in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case: NIA

Published on: May 02, 2026 10:40 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Another key operative of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba has been convicted and sentenced by an NIA special court in the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case.

LeT operative sentenced to 7-year RI in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case: NIA

The Bengaluru special court has sentenced Vikram Kumar alias Chota Usman to seven years' rigorous imprisonment , a statement issued by the NIA on Saturday said.

Vikram is the eighth accused to be convicted and sentenced in the case.

The court had last month sentenced seven other accused, including mastermind and LeT member T Naseer, who had hatched the radicalisation plot while being an undertrial in the Parapanna Agrahara Central Prisons in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case.

The NIA investigation revealed that accused Vikram Kumar was radicalised and recruited by Naseer and co-accused Junaid Ahmed while lodged in the Bengaluru prison.

He had stayed in touch with Naseer and Junaid after his release.

In May 2023, Vikram had collected a dead drop of hand grenades and walkie-talkies from Ambala in Haryana and handed them to a co-accused in Bengaluru, the probe agency said.

The agency had filed a chargesheet against 12 accused persons, including Junaid, who is still absconding. Efforts are on to track Junaid, the NIA said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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