Looking for weekend getaways from Bengaluru this Diwali? Check our curated list here

Diwali is one of those festivals that most people across the country look forward to. While some celebrate it at home with family, many others choose to use the holidays to go on short vacations.

This year, the prominent Hindu festival has fallen on October 24, with Balipadyami set to be celebrated on October 26 and a solar eclipse falling on the day in between, making a long or extended weekend.

With many families and young individuals all set for short trips, we have prepared a list of five nearby places one can visit from Bangalore for trips.

1. Kabini: One of the most popular adventure and wildlife sites in the state, it is known for its safari tours. It is 205km away from Bengaluru, and is a green retreat. Other similar options for the camper in you: the Bandipur and Nagarhole sanctuaries. Just watch out for the elephants.

2. Hampi: A protected UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Vijaynagara district, this place is the ultimate blend of history and architecture. Located 340km from Bengaluru, the town is called a ‘backpacker’s delight'. Ancient monuments and beautiful temples are the main attractions here.

3. Gokarna: Called the ‘land of palm trees, blue seas and golden sands’, this place is a favourite hub for beach lovers and hippies. Gokarna is also a Hindu pilgrimage town with the Mahabaleshwar temple sitting right in the city centre.

4. Chikkamagaluru: A hill station only 240km away from the Karnataka capital, it hosts a range of mountains, waterfalls and greens. The town is best suited to nature enthusiasts as it is popular for its extensive tea and coffee plantations.

5. Shivanasamudra: Located near Mandya district of Karnataka, Shivanasamudra is a vibrant sight to watch during this rainy time. It has two waterfalls - Barachukki and Gaganachukki - and is surrounded by dense forests with rocky cliffs.