Elephant chases safari goers at Karnataka's Nagarahole park. Watch scary video here
A scary video of an elephant chasing after a safari jeep is going viral on social media, with social media users praising the presence of mind of the driver.
A bunch of safari enthusiasts had a close encounter with a tusker in what seemed to be another thrilling day at Karnataka's Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and many users were all praises for the driver, who kept his cool while the elephant was chasing them.
The elephant was seen charging at the jeep while the driver was forced to put the gear in reverse and step on it. The male tusker, many netizens said, showed indications of being in a state when testosterone surge. Twitter users also identified the driver, calling him Prakash and saying he was experienced and skillful.
“Awesome handling of the situation. Prakash is a wonderful driver. This tusker was in musth and charged the vehicles. Jungle Lodges as a company has many such capable staff providing a safe experience to the guests,” a Twitter user called Tiger Ramesh posted.
Many, however, criticized the guests for going too close to the wild animal and provoking it to attack. “Just for some adventure you people irritate them and go so close. You want to show off by posting these videos,” a Twitter user wrote.
A netizen disagreed, and shared other experiences at the same national park with elephants and posted videos of the same, saying, “Unless there is some severe provocation, Tuskers don't attack. This big #Tusker in the same forest was just 10 feet away, was calm & didn't care a damn about us. June 2022, #Kabini”
“Here's a clip by my ex-colleague in #Bandipur long back. Because there is a baby in the family, very protective mother #Elephant, just mocking an attack. interesting different behaviors,” he said in another tweet.
19 furnish fake gunthewari docus, Hadapsar sub-registrar office lodges 7 FIRs
The Hadapsar sub-registrar office on September 3 lodged seven FIRs against 19 persons for submitting bogus gunthewari papers and forged non-agriculture documents. The sub- registrars office has stated that their office including building permissions department have been cheated by the accused. The IGR office in April had ordered a probe into the alleged 112 cases related to bogus non-agricultural land documents registered recently in office number 3 during the past few months.
Global Village Idiot: How to build a meal around four mushrooms
Earlier this week, I woke up at 5.45 one morning, made chai and strolled around the terrace wondering what to rustle up for breakfast for the family since it was my turn cooking. The chai is an important part of my day. The smell of newsprint is intoxicating. I am learning to brew a potent ginger chai and usually have three-and-a-half mugs of it within the first two hours of waking up.
Sufficient material available to prosecute Raj Kundra in porn app case: Police
The Mumbai police have objected to the discharge plea filed by Raj Kundra claiming that sufficient material is available to establish a prima facie case against businessman Raj Kundra, accused of developing a mobile application to air pornographic content to paid subscribers. On Thursday, the prosecution said that the grounds raised by Kundra's lawyers were not enough to discharge him. The prosecution also relied on Kundra's business associate Sourabh Kushwah's statement.
Bengal govt, UNICEF engage self-help groups to curb child marriages
The West Bengal government in collaboration with UNICEF will form child-friendly 'sanghas' (clusters), comprising members of self-help groups, to curb child marriage and teenage pregnancy in the state, which is the highest in the country. West Bengal is at the top in cases of child marriage and teenage pregnancy, according to a National Family Health Survey report.
Jharkhand man held for allegedly setting youngster on fire
A man in Kasmuddin's 60s was arrested on Saturday for allegedly setting a youngster on fire in Chitashram village under Nagar Untari police station limits in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Friday night, police said. Deepak is out of danger while the accused Kasmuddin has been arrested. Dr. Amit Kumar, who treated Deepak at Garhwa district hospital, said the victim was currently out of danger.
