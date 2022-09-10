Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Elephant chases safari goers at Karnataka's Nagarahole park. Watch scary video here

Elephant chases safari goers at Karnataka's Nagarahole park. Watch scary video here

Published on Sep 10, 2022 05:33 PM IST

A scary video of an elephant chasing after a safari jeep is going viral on social media, with social media users praising the presence of mind of the driver.

It was a close call: The driver drove full speed in reverse, saving safari goers from the elephant attack.
It was a close call: The driver drove full speed in reverse, saving safari goers from the elephant attack.
ByYamini C S | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A bunch of safari enthusiasts had a close encounter with a tusker in what seemed to be another thrilling day at Karnataka's Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and many users were all praises for the driver, who kept his cool while the elephant was chasing them.

The elephant was seen charging at the jeep while the driver was forced to put the gear in reverse and step on it. The male tusker, many netizens said, showed indications of being in a state when testosterone surge. Twitter users also identified the driver, calling him Prakash and saying he was experienced and skillful.

“Awesome handling of the situation. Prakash is a wonderful driver. This tusker was in musth and charged the vehicles. Jungle Lodges as a company has many such capable staff providing a safe experience to the guests,” a Twitter user called Tiger Ramesh posted.

Many, however, criticized the guests for going too close to the wild animal and provoking it to attack. “Just for some adventure you people irritate them and go so close. You want to show off by posting these videos,” a Twitter user wrote.

A netizen disagreed, and shared other experiences at the same national park with elephants and posted videos of the same, saying, “Unless there is some severe provocation, Tuskers don't attack. This big #Tusker in the same forest was just 10 feet away, was calm & didn't care a damn about us. June 2022, #Kabini”

“Here's a clip by my ex-colleague in #Bandipur long back. Because there is a baby in the family, very protective mother #Elephant, just mocking an attack. interesting different behaviors,” he said in another tweet.

karnataka bengaluru kartnataka wildlife viral video
karnataka bengaluru kartnataka wildlife viral video + 1 more
