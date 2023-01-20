‘Lost trust in CM’: Panchamasali seer writes to PM on OBC quota

A senior Panchamasali seer has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the community has lost trust in chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and demanded reservation under the 2A category of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in the state, officials close to developments said on Thursday.

The seer said that with the government dragging its feet on the demands of the community, the central government has to interfere in the matter.

Jaya Mruthyunjaya, the seer of Kudalasangama mutt, who is on an indefinite protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, said that the Karnataka government has failed to address the community’s concerns.

In the letter, the seer claimed they have lost confidence in Bommai. “We have no trust in Bommai and BSY, who made false promises and tried to mislead our agitation,” the statement released by the seer read.

The seer, who did not release the content of the full four-page letter, said that the Prime Minister was informed about the recent development in the state. He also cautioned the BJP government that if they neglect them, the community will ‘neglect’ the party.

“In the letter, I informed him about the feelings of the community and also pointed out how it could affect the BJP in the upcoming elections if our demands are not met. We have also made it clear that close to 80% of vote banks of the BJP come from the community, and if our demands are not met, then it could affect the prospects of the BJP. The Chief Minister has backtracked on this promise after swearing on his mother,” he said.

Last Friday, members of the Panchamasali community staged a massive protest at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s constituency Shiggaon in the Haveri district, demanding reservation under the 2A category. Protesters burnt the effigy of the CM and raised slogans against the government. Hundreds of people gathered on the outskirts of Shiggaon and staged and blocked National Highway-48, disrupting traffic.

The indefinite strike in Bengaluru is a continuation of that protest, said Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami. “We will continue to be on the strike here till our demands are met,” he said.

The letter comes days after Karnataka high court ordered an interim stay on the state government’s decision to create a separate (Other Backward Class) OBC category for Vokkaligas and Lingayats and provide reservations in education and government jobs.

A division bench headed by chief justice PB Varale stayed the new categories and asked the government to maintain the status quo in the matter of OBC reservations. The court’s decision came during the hearing of a PIL (public interest litigation) by Raghavendra DG challenging the creation of the new categories. It has adjourned the matter till January 30.

The two dominant communities -- Vokkaliga and Panchamasalis -- which are in 3A and 3B categories have been demanding reservations under 2A status, and the government decided to abolish 3A and 3B categories.

In the recently concluded winter session of the state assembly in Belagavi, the government announced the creation of two new categories: 2C and 2D, to include the Lingayats and Vokkaligas in the reservations. Since the announcement, the Panchamasali caste of the Lingayats has been demanding inclusion in the 2A category, which has 15% reservation.

After chairing the state-level executing committee meeting in Belagavi, Basava Mruthyunjaya, seer of Kudalasangama mutt, asked Panchamasalis to reject the government’s decision.

The Panchamasali Lingayat community wants to be included in category 2A (15%) of the OBC reservation matrix. They are currently included under 3B (5%).

Meanwhile, the BJP has denied the speculation that chief minister Bommai is scouting for another constituency to contest from, as his current seat Shiggaon has a large share of its Lingayat population are Panchamasalis. Sources say, Bommai.

“These are just rumours. The government is aware of the protests by the community. We have sought time till the Backward Classes Commission submits its final report before deciding on their demands. The government has always stood with the community, and we will resolve this issue as well,” said a senior BJP officer bearer, who did not want to be named.

