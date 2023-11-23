Luxury cars owned by Sukesh Chandrasekhar to be auctioned in Bengaluru by IT department

The Income Tax department will be auctioning the luxury cars in Bengaluru which belong to the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The auction of cars will be conducted next week as a part of recovering the amount that he arned by allegedly duping various institutions.

Luxury cars owned by Sukesh to be auctioned in Bengaluru by IT department(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Shakti scheme in Karnataka clocks 100 crore free rides in five months. Details

According to PTI, the luxury cars including BMW M5, Toyota Prado, Range Rover, Lamborghini, Jaguar XKR Coupe, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner, Nissan Teana and Porsche, which are owned by Sukesh will be up for an auction. Apart from cars, his sports bikes will also be auctioned.

The price of these vehicles is said to be ranging from ₹2.03 lakh to ₹1.74 crore. The IT department has also clarified that all the vehicles that are up for auction are in good condition.

"These vehicles owned by Sukesh were seized from various parts of the country including Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the year 2018 by the IT department. He owes dues worth several crores (of rupees) to various government institutions, so we decided to recover those dues by putting these high-end vehicles for auction,” a source told PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrashekhar (33) is involved in at least 32 criminal cases across Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka and other states. Between 2020 and early 2021, when he was in Delhi’s Rohini jail, he allegedly pulled off a ₹200 crore heist by duping jailed industrialist Shivinder Mohan’s wife Aditi Singh, posing as the Union law secretary and calling her with an offer to get bail for her jailed husband.

Police filed four charge sheets in the case and have charged 17 people, including five jail officials who allegedly helped Chandrashekhar circumvent jail rules.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON