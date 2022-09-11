Madhya Pradesh: Union mins review prep for cheetahs’ arrival
According to the plan, five male and three female cheetahs will arrive from Namibia to Kuno National Park on September 17 and Prime Minister Modi will release them in specially built enclosures the same day.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister of environment, forests and climate change Bhupendra Yadav and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar visited Kuno National Park on Sunday to review the area where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit and reintroduce the cheetahs.
According to the plan, five male and three female cheetahs will arrive from Namibia to Kuno National Park on September 17 and Prime Minister Modi will release them in specially built enclosures the same day.
“The cheetahs will be flown from Windhoek and reach Jaipur, from where, they will be flown to Palpur, where four helipads have been constructed. Two are for cheetahs and two are for the Prime Minister and other VIPs,” the minister said.
PM Modi will release the cheetahs into the national park on his birthday under the central government’s Cheetah Translocation Project, Yadav said.
Yadav said that for putting the cheetahs in quarantine, two 6,000 square feet enclosures have been developed where the wild animals will be kept for a month.
“After receiving cheetahs from Namibia, 12 more will come from South Africa. We will soon sign a pact with South Africa. The project will go on for next five years,” he said.
Yadav appreciated chief minister Chouhan for working with the Centre to complete this project.
“The scientist from African countries got full support from Madhya Pradesh government to conduct investigations and select best place for reintroduction of the cheetahs,” he added.
On Saturday, chief minister Chouhan had visited the park to review the preparations. During a programme, the CM also announced that 24 villages will be developed as revenue villages and a skill development centre will be started in Kuno to provide employment and promote tourism industry.
Chouhan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to Kuno National Park to give the gift of cheetahs will be a historic occasion for us. Kuno National Park will make its mark at the international level. Kuno will be known for cheetahs now.”
“The cheetahs will change the fortune of the area as they will increase tourism and bring employment opportunities for locals,” he added.
National Tiger Conservation Authority member secretary SP Yadav said, “The team of scientists will take care of cheetahs in Kuno. We are happy that we are finally bringing the cheetahs to India.”
For reintroduction of cheetah, a first-of-kind veterinary hospital will be constructed. The hospital will have all the facilities to treat wild animals and will help us in setting up Kuno as breeding centre, said a state official, who didn’t wish to be named.
-
SPPU will get a new full-time vice-chancellor within two months, says Chandrakant Patil
The Savitribai Phule Pune University currently has the posts of vice-chancellor, pro vice chancellor vacant. Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who recently got the post of new technical and higher education minister stated that the university will fill up all vacant positions. Now, the selection process of vice-chancellor will speed up. While the selection process of the new V-C has not yet been started by the new state government.
-
Ludhiana: Sarpanch, aides booked for murder bid on mason, 2 others
The sarpanch of Bhookhri village, a member of the panchayat and their 13 accomplices have been booked for attempting to murder a mason and two others. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Jagjit Singh, 55. Jagjit stated that he and his friend Raju had gone to a liquor vend in Dhanansu village on Saturday night, where sarpanch Harmanjot Singh and panchayat member Boota Singh were allegedly creating a nuisance under the influence of alcohol.
-
Mayawati urges Centre to continue free ration scheme
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has demanded the central government to continue giving free ration to the poor under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BSP chief said the vast population of the country was still living in misery and reeling under problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. Therefore, not providing free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be unfair and unjust, she said.
-
Bridge demolition:Traffic diversions in place at Chandni chowk
The Pune district administration has given a detailed plan to both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police to finalise the diversions for vehicular movement. The actual demolition of the old bridge will be carried out between September 12 and 15. Vehicles coming from the Kothrud side going towards Mumbai will be diverted along the subway towards Ved Vihar. Both these diversions have been made below the old bridge from Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway.
-
Jharkhand man booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹50,000 by posing as NRI relative
A resident of Jharkhand was booked on Sunday for duping a Shimlapuri resident of ₹50,000 by posing as his NRI relative. Saurav has been identified as Saurav Kumar of Ranchi, Jharkhand. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Raj Kumar, 33, of Kwality Road. Kumar stated the fraudster had called his father-in-law Rajinder Kumar, 65, on WhatsApp from an overseas number.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics