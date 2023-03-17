'Madrassas will be shut if we retain power in Karnataka': BJP MLA Basanagouda

After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made controversial comments on madrassas in Karnataka, the BJP MLA of Bijapur city Basanagouda Patil supported his statements. He said that madrassas will be removed in the state if BJP retains power in Karnataka.

In an election campaign at Karnataka’s Belagavi, Basanagouda Patil said, “Madrassas in Karnataka are of no use, and they must be shut, like Biswa ji’s government did in Assam. I assure that if BJP comes back to power in Karnataka, all the madrassas in the state will be removed.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who participated in Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre at Karnataka said, “I come from Assam, where everyday people arrive from Bangladesh. There is a threat to our culture and traditions. Recently in a TV interview in Delhi, I was asked what my intention was in having to shut down 600 madrasas. I said that I have shut 600, but my intention is to shut all madrasas," he added. Sarma also accused the Congress and communists of having distorted history and misrepresented facts. He also labelled the Congress "new Mughals".

"There is no need of madrasas in this 'New India'," he said, adding, "We have to move forward in this direction, we have to transform our education system; time has come to rewrite our history in a new way as it was distorted earlier." The comments have stirred a controversy in the poll bound state. The assembly elections are likely to be held in April or May in Karnataka.

