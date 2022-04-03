Maharaja Yaduveer earns praise for his simplicity - see how

No matter how big and successful one becomes they should always kneel before one's God and Guru. Mysuru's Maharaja from the Wadiyar dynasty Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar followed a similar notion for Guru bhakti which was demonstrated yesterday via his viral photo of him sitting on the stage. By doing so, he has proved his humble and down-to-earth nature.

Videos of the same also emerged as well. One Twitter user wrote: “Mysuru Royal Blood has a great Sanskar. Mysuru Maharaja Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar chose to sit on the ground when the next person sitting to him is a Sanyasi."

Yesterday, at the Sri Uttaradi Math of Agrahara the 50th anniversary of Sri Sri 1008 Satyatma Tirtha Sripandagalvaru was celebrated, and Yaduveer Krishna had visited the moment. Throughout the whole program, he refused to sit on the chair provided next to Sri Satyatma Tirtha instead, he chose to sit on the floor of the stage. The photos and videos of him doing so became viral on social media sites with people appreciating his humble gesture.