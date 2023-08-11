Man ruins crops after farmer rejects proposal for daughter in Karnataka

A man allegedly destroyed over 800 areca nut saplings of a farmer who reportedly refused to get his daughter married to him, people familiar with the matter said.

The incident occurred in Manuganahalli of Hunsur taluk on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Ashok, a resident of the same village.

The incident occurred in Manuganahalli of Hunsur taluk on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Ashok, a resident of the same village.

According to the girl’s father, K Venkatesh, the ginger crop in his half an acre of land were stolen two days back. “I had lodged a complaint with the Hunsur rural police then. The police had visited the spot and said the phone would be tracked. But no one was arrested. Now, hundreds of areca trees have been destroyed,” the farmer alleged.

Venkatesh said his daughter, Sinchana, had initially agreed to marry Ashok. However, she had changed her mind after learning about his bad habits. He alleged that this had angered Ashok, and accused him of cutting down over 800 areca saplings grown at his farm in a fit of rage.

“We roam around the farm in the night. He might cause his trouble or harm us in any way in the future. We had lodged a complaint against him earlier as well. If they had taken action against him, this would not have happened. They had said that they couldn’t do anything without evidence, adding that his phone was being tracked and asked us to wait,” Venkatesh said.

The villagers who arrived at his farm after the incident on Thursday, urged the police to nab the accused at the earliest. “Farmers grow crops avoiding the attack of wild animals and with much difficulty. If such crops are destroyed this way, farmers will have to bear dire consequences. The accused should be nabbed and punished accordingly,” the villagers said.

According to officers, Ashok is on the run and efforts are on to nab him. Meanwhile, the farmer has asked police for protection for his family.

