In a horrific incident, a man from Karnataka slit the throat of another person and drank the spilled blood which was recorded by the third person on a phone camera. The incident took place near Siddepalli cross of Chintamani taluk and the video went viral on social media. Chintamani police arrested the accused on Saturday evening. Man in Karnataka drinks blood of another man after slitting his throat: Report

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused identified as Vijay is from Chintamani which is roughly 80 kilometers from Bengaluru. Maresh who is also from same village reportedly developed friendship with Vijay’s wife and Vijay found them getting close with each other. Vijay warned Maresh multiple times to avoid chatting with his wife and it did not work.

On July 19, Vijay along with his cousin John Babu took Maresh to a nearby farm on pretext of showing the crop and Vijay allegedly assaulted on Maresh with a knife. He tried slitting the throat of Maresh with knife which led to bleeding in his neck area. In the video, Vijay was seen drinking the spilled blood. However, Maresh escaped the scene and admitted at a nearby hospital. John Babu, who accompanied Vijay recorded the whole incident in his mobile camera.

Police arrested Vijay and they launched a hunt to catch John Babu, who recorded the video on his mobile.

