Mangaluru airport recarpets 2.45 km runway in 75 days

In a milestone achievement, the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has completed recarpeting work on its 2.45 km-long runway. The unique aspect of the project, aimed at meeting compliance norms laid down by aviation safety regulator and completed on May 28 in 75 working days from March 10, is the flexible overlay of asphalt on rigid runway, which is the first of its kind in India, a release from the MIA here said.

The Mangaluru International Airport.(Twitter/Mangaluru airport)

The airport initiated the preliminary survey work on the project on January 27. The MIA is the second busiest airport in Karnataka, handling around 36 aircraft movements every day. The airport used 8.52 hours NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) from 9.30 am to 6 pm each day to recarpet the runway without impacting operations of scheduled flights.

During the 75 days and 529 hours it took to complete the project, the MIA kept the runway open daily for 18 domestic and international flights on an average during the remaining hours of the day.

In keeping with the brand’s continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, the airport extended the NOTAM to Sunday as well from March 19, which helped the airport complete the work in the period involving 2.51 lakh safe manhours in 75 working days.

The project saw the use of 81,696 tonnes of asphalt equivalent to laying 82-km road, using 80 sophisticated pieces of equipment. Keeping in mind safety of future operations, MIA has made provision for installation of runway centre lighting. The airport executive leadership has lauded the airport team for completing the project ahead of schedule, the release said.

