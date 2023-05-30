Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / DGCA approves night landing facility at Karnataka's Kalaburagi airport

DGCA approves night landing facility at Karnataka's Kalaburagi airport

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
May 30, 2023 12:03 PM IST

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has approved the night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka, an official release said on Monday.

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has approved the night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka, an official release said on Monday.

The permission that was accorded on May 17, will allow airlines to operate flight services in all weather.
The permission that was accorded on May 17, will allow airlines to operate flight services in all weather.(File photo for representation)

The permission that was accorded on May 17, will allow airlines to operate flight services in all weather.

The Kalaburagi Airport was inaugurated in November 2019. There has been a demand for providing night landing facilities to the airport for a long time, the release said.

With the approval by DGCA for the night landing facility the Aerodrome License for the airport has been amended from VFR (Visual flight rules) to IFR (Instrumental flight rules) for all weather operations.

The airport has a 3175m x 45m runway (09-27) and an apron, which is suitable for parking three aircraft—one narrow-body A-320 and two regional jets, ATR 72/ Bombardier Q-400, as per the release.

