Mangaluru Bharatanatyam dancer performs nonstop for 7 days, sets world record: Report

Remona Evette Pereira, a final-year BA student from St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, has set a dazzling global benchmark by performing Bharatanatyam for an astonishing 170 hours nonstop. The marathon performance captivated audiences for an entire week, turning the venue into a cultural pilgrimage site.(Instagram/lucky_photographer_03)

Her extraordinary feat, which unfolded from July 21 to July 28, has been officially recognised by the Golden Book of World Records, making her the first person ever to perform the classical dance form continuously for such a long duration.

The marathon performance captivated audiences for an entire week, turning the venue into a cultural pilgrimage site. Cheered on by emotional spectators, well-wishers, and art lovers from across the country, Pereira danced with unwavering energy, discipline, and passion that stunned onlookers and judges alike.

According to Christopher D’Souza, director of Ranga Adhyayana Kendra at the University, Pereira was granted just a 15-minute break every three hours throughout the record attempt, Times of India reported.

Despite the grueling schedule, her spirit remained unshaken. "She was eligible for the record after 120 hours," said Dr Manish Vishnoi, India representative of the Golden Book of World Records according to TOI.

"But she chose to complete the full seven days. That’s rare determination."

Remona’s journey with Bharatanatyam began at the age of three under the guidance of her guru Shrividya Muralidhar. Her rangapravesha in 2019 marked her formal entry into solo performance, and her recent record is the culmination of years of training, grit, and passion.

Throughout the seven-day performance, her university became a hive of celebration. Teachers, students, political dignitaries, and art connoisseurs filled the space, many travelling great distances to witness the historic moment. Videos and photos of her performance have since gone viral on social media, inspiring admiration from around the world.

(Also Read: '45 acres for sky deck, only 9 for transport hub': Bengaluru MP PC Mohan slams government priorities)