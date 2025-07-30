'45 acres for sky deck, only 9 for transport hub': Bengaluru MP PC Mohan slams government priorities

Bengaluru Central MP and BJP leader PC Mohan has accused the Karnataka state government of prioritising "vanity projects" over critical public infrastructure, alleging that it has allocated 45 acres of land for a proposed Sky Deck while sanctioning only 9 acres, far less than the required 45 acres, for a crucial multi-modal transport hub at Hebbal. The multi-modal transport hub at Hebbal is envisioned as a key node in Bengaluru’s long-term public mobility plan.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bengaluru Central MP claimed the government was bowing to the real estate mafia, allowing private interests to dictate public policy at the cost of the city’s commuters.

Check out his post:

“State Govt allots 45 acres for a vanity Sky Deck but allocates just 9 acres, instead of the required 45 in Hebbal, for a crucial multi-modal transport hub meant to integrate 3 Metro stations, a Suburban Railway station, and a BMTC terminus, bowing to the real estate mafia,” Mohan wrote.

The multi-modal transport hub at Hebbal is envisioned as a key node in Bengaluru’s long-term public mobility plan. The proposed facility is intended to seamlessly integrate three upcoming Namma Metro corridors, ORR-Airport Line (Blue Line), Airport-Central Silk Board Line (Orange Line), and Hebbal-JP Nagar Line, with a Suburban Railway station and a BMTC bus terminus.

However, Mohan alleged that the government’s reluctance to allocate adequate land, only 9 acres instead of the proposed 45, threatens to undermine the very feasibility of the integrated transit hub.

“While Bengalureans struggle with traffic and poor connectivity, the government bends over backwards for vanity projects. When private interests outweigh public good, it's the people who pay the price. Public transport loses, real estate wins,” he added.

