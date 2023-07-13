In Karnataka, Mangaluru police file 21 cases over communal posts in a month

The Mangaluru City Police have registered 21 cases against those posting and circulating communally sensitive messages on social media in the last 30 days, officials said on Wednesday.

The police action came after the state government announced the formation of an anti-communal wing (ACW) in coastal areas as the number of increased moral policing incidents.

State home minister Dr G Parameshwara, who was on a tour of the coastal districts, held a meeting with police officials of western range and commissionerate limits on June 6 and announced the formation of ACW to curb increasing communal hatred incidents.

He also instructed to take stringent action against those who take laws into their hands and stir communal peace.

Following orders of the home minister, the city commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain formed ACW in Commissionerate limits on June 13.

“The police stepped up vigil on social media platforms and booked 21 cases in last 30 days, as we have formed ACW on June 13,” city commissioner Kuldeep R Jain told HT.

He said of the 21 cases, 19 cases were booked in the CEN police station and two in other police stations.

“All the police stations and the city police’s social media wing are keeping a close watch on those posting communal hatred messages. Cases are being booked against those who violate the law by trying to breach the peace in society. Strict penal measures will be taken against those found repeating the offence,” Jain said, adding that the cases that have been registered are under investigation.

He said we observed that compared to earlier the communally sensitive cases have come down for a month.

Earlier, the home minister G Parameshwar said that an ACP-level officer would head the ACW in Mangaluru. “If the ACW is successful, it would be extended to other parts of the state,” he said.

The Venur Police in Dakshina Kannada have booked five persons in connection with the damage to the old Koragajja Katte in Badaru of Bajire village in Belthangady taluk on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Harish Poojary, Rajesh, Ramesh Kudmeru, Om Prakash, and Prashant.

In a complaint, Pradeep Kumar Hegde, president of Koragakallu Swami Koragajja Seva Trust, said that he and a few other devotees had laid a thatched roof over the old Koragajja Katte.

On Tuesday morning, Harish Poojary allegedly set the thatched roof ablaze and damaged other articles kept at the place of worship.

Rajesh, Ramesh Kudmeru, Om Prakash, and Prashant allegedly conspired to carry out the attack.

The police have booked the accused for offences punishable under sections 295 (A)(outrage religious feelings ), 436 (mischief by fire or explosives), and 109 (abets offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

