March 3 to be celebrated as “Vishwa Kannada Cinema Day”

Actor Puneeth to be posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna Award
CM declared March 3 as Vishwa Kannada Cinema Day and that the international film festival will now be held on the same date every year.
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 11:35 AM IST
The Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) was inaugurated on Thursday at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The CM utilised the opportunity to declare March 3 as Vishwa Kannada Cinema Day and that the international film festival will now be held on the same date every year. 

Speaking at the inauguration CM Basavaraja Bommai said, “March 3 is a significant day in Kannada cinema. Today, exactly 88 years ago, on March 3, 1934, the first Kannada film Sati Sulochana was released. So this day has been declared as Vishwa Kannada Cinema Day."

During the event, Basavaraj Bommai added, “We have to put a lot of effort to help the Kannada film industry survive. Other than entertainment movies, filmmakers should also make movies with social message. There is also a need for Kannada cinema to nurture Kannada language and culture. Many theatres are currently shutting down. They need new technology to stay afloat. Families need to come back together and watch cinema." He promised that the government would cooperate in all ways.

Bengaluru International Film Festival was inaugurated by CM Basavaraja Bommai, Karnataka Chalanchitra Academy president Sunil Puranik, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan and Malayalam cinema director Priyadarshan. Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was present at the event and released the festival brochure. Producer Rockline Venkatesh, Munirathna and actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife and film producer Ashwini Rajkumar were also present. 

The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy is organising the film festival, which will run until March 10th. The festival will be run in hybrid mode, as opposed to previous editions. In addition to offline screenings, registered participants can access the festival's website, online.biffes.org.

PVR Cinemas in Orion Mall, Dr Raj Bhavana (Kalavidara Sangha) in Chamarajpet, and Suchitra Cine Academy (Puravankara Auditorium) in Banashankari 2nd Stage will all host offline screenings. Bommai praised the organisers' efforts in carrying out the plan in just 35 days.

Here's a list of films to be screened during the 13th edition of Bengaluru Film Festival

 

