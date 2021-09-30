Marijuana, LSD worth 1 crore seized, 2 Iranians among 4 held in B’luru: Police

Days after unearthing a synthetic drug manufacturing unit, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has raided another similar facility. According to police, ₹1 crore worth of hydroponic marijuana and LSD were seized during the raid. Police have also arrested four men, including two Iranian nationals during the raid.

“CCB arrested four drug peddlers, including two Iranians, overstaying on a student visa. They procured hybrid cannabis seeds through dark net and grew the plants at home using UV lights. A case has been booked under NDPS and Foreigners Act,” tweeted Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police, (crime).

Hydroponic marijuana is cannabis that is grown without the use of soil and an artificial lab is used for its production. The investigation of the case revealed that the suspects had rented a villa in Bidadi on the outskirts of the city. During the raid, police have recovered UV lights, LED lamps, vacuum packing containers, and an electrical weighing machine, which was used to cultivate around 130 Hydroponic marijuana plants.

“During the interrogation, one of the accused in our custody -- Javad Aldin – said that he used it while he was going through some mental health-related issues. Later he decided to cultivate it himself and imported seeds from Europe using the darknet,” said a CCB official.

The police raided the house on Sunday afternoon based on a tip-off. Police were told that a group of people was selling drugs from a car. They tracked the vehicles around 1.30 pm and arrested the occupants, who led the cops to the manufacturing unit.

Aldin, according to CCB, had come from Tehran to Bengaluru in 2010. After completing his MBA from college in east Bengaluru, he remained in the city. After using the drug in 2010, he was addicted to it and it was one of the reasons for staying back in India since drug peddling would attract severe punishment in Iran. “Once he began cultivating the drug at home successfully, he began selling it outside. The client lists include some city-based celebrities as well,” said police.

To help with sales of the drugs, he recruited Mohammadi Barogh, another Iranian, and two Indians -- Mohammed Mohsin Uz Zaman and Mohsin Khan. Even Barogh came to India on a student visa and overstayed in the country, police added.