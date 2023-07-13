As Artificial Intelligence (AI) news presenters started entering into the Indian TV news industry, Kannada channel Power TV launched south India’s first AI news presenter. The management named the AI presenter Soundarya and on Tuesday, the first news show was rolled out, featuring her.

Meet Soundarya, south India's first AI news presenter by Kannada news channel

In the first show, Soundarya introduced self by saying, “Hello everyone. AI is leaving its footprint in every industry, and it has entered the TV news industry as well. A few of me colleagues (AI news presenters) started presenting news in some of the channels in north India. I am Soundarya, south India’s first robotic anchor by Power TV.” The channel will also experiment with various news shows, featuring the new AI presenter, Soundarya.

A few other channels in the country too have come up with their own AI powered news presenters. Recently, an Odia channel called OTV launched state’s first AI news presenter Lisa. Lisa took the internet by storm after the flawless news presentation in both English and Odia impressed many people.

In March, India Today group launched country’s first AI news presenter Sana for their Hindi channel Aaj Tak. Though there is a long way to go for the seamless AI news presenters to take over the human news presenters, the AI enthusiasts are calling it an interesting development in Indian TV journalism.