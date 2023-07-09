Home / Technology / Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on ‘superintelligent AI’: ‘Disempowerment of humanity’

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on ‘superintelligent AI’: ‘Disempowerment of humanity’

ByHT News Desk
Jul 09, 2023 11:18 AM IST

In a blog post on July 5, OpenAI said super intelligence could arrive this decade.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has raised concerns over ‘disempowerment of humanity’ over a post by ChatGPT creator OpenAI which expressed inability to have a solution for controlling a super intelligent AI and preventing it from going rogue.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.(HT Photo)
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.(HT Photo)

“In less than 7 years we have system that may lead to disempowerment of humanity => even human extinction. I am genuinely concerned with power some set of people & select countries have accumulated - already”, Sharma tweeted.

In a blog post on July 5, OpenAI said super intelligence could arrive this decade. The company said its techniques on aligning AI including reinforced learning from human feedback rely on human's ability to supervise the technology. What has triggered concerns among the tech experts is that OpenAI said human being will not be able to ‘reliably supervise’ the AI systems much smarter than the company and the current alignment technique won't scale to super intelligence.

ChatGPT's users declining

ChatGPT has witnessed a dip in mobile and desktop traffic by 9.7 per cent, says internet data firm Similarweb. The bot's iPhone app downloads have also declined since peaking in early June. The decline in usage hints that the limitations are catching up and some of the hype around the OpenAI chatbot has been overblown.

In May this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a Senate hearing emphasised the need for government intervention to mitigate the risks linked with increasingly powerful AI systems. His testimony focused on concerns around AI technology and the need to address potential issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out