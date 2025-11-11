Meet the Orbit Wallet card, a new reason for Bengaluru’s IT crowd to use metro: Report

In a move to get more tech professionals off their cars and onto public transport in Bengaluru, a new smart card called the Orbit Wallet RuPay prepaid card was launched on Monday for employees working in Electronics City. The initiative, part of the STAMP project, rewards Bengaluru users with benefits for choosing eco-friendly commuting options like the metro.(PTI)

The initiative is a collaboration between the Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA), Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), and World Resources Institute (WRI) India, with support from BMRCL and BMTC, said a report by The New Indian Express. It falls under the STAMP (Station Access and Mobility Program): Nudging Commuter Behaviour project, which aims to boost Metro ridership along the Yellow Line using a mix of tech and behavioural nudges.

The Orbit Wallet card, one of the winners of the STAMP Nudge Challenge, is a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)-compliant system. That means users can pay for Metro rides, BMTC buses, and even shop or make digital payments using the same card. For now, it’s live only for Metro travel until BMTC completes its integration with the NCMC platform, said the report.

At the launch, Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow for Integrated Transport at WRI India, said the goal is to reward commuters for making the eco-friendly choice. Employees using the Orbit Wallet in Electronics City will get benefits worth ₹1,500 to switch to the Metro, he said, as per the report.

Co-founder of Orbit Wallet, Shikha Chouksey, added that the system also helps companies shift their fuel and parking reimbursements toward sustainable commuting, meaning IT professionals can now earn perks for leaving their cars behind.

