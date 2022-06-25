Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday morning

A mild earthquake seems to have shook parts of the Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district as several residents have told news agency PTI that they felt mild tremors on Saturday morning at around 9:10 a.m, accompanied by a loud sound.
Published on Jun 25, 2022 04:46 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Residents of Sullia taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district told news agency PTI they felt mild tremors at around 9 am on Saturday morning. They said they heard a loud sound as the earth shook for about 45 seconds.

The areas affected are Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje. The tremors were enough to leave cracks in some buildings.

Residents ran out of their houses when they felt shaking and some told PTI that furniture in their house and items kept in cupboards fell down.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said many people called from Sullia to inform him of the tremors.

Officials are waiting for confirmation of the tremors and details like epicentre and magnitude from the state disaster management cell.

On Thursday a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Hassan district and neighbouring regions.

(With PTI Inputs)

