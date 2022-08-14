Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
- The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka.
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed. When the reptile was passing, the child walked through the snake and accidentally stepped on it. The cobra immediately lifted its hood and it was seconds away to bite the kid. However, the mother of the child noticed the scene and pulled him back in no time before the cobra could harm her kid and ran away from the place of the incident by carrying him on her shoulder. As the mother screamed loudly, the family rushed to the spot and whisked away the cobra from the place.
The video left the internet shocked as many people consider it a good day for the kid and his family as he was saved from a fatal cobra attack.
IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote, “Be careful of snakes during monsoons. This CCTV footage from Mandya of Karnataka is scary. Kudos to the mother’s courage. When it rains, the burrows get filled with water & snakes move out to seek dry shelter. Once spotted, allow it to rest till the professional help arrives.”
Another Twitter user wrote, “Mother is brave. Also, the snake was patient. Research says most snake bite happen only when somebody accidentally steps on them. Good that nothing bad happened here. A Karnataka woman saves son from a giant cobra in a nick of time. Incident from Mandya district, caught on CCTV. (Sic)”
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
