'My belief aligns with BJP’s vision for India's development': Scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family

The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Thursday said he decided to join the BJP as his own belief aligns the party's vision for the development of India. Wadiyar was named by the BJP as its candidate in Mysuru constituency in the coming Lok Sabha elections, replacing incumbent MP Pratap Simha, on Wednesday. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

READ | LS Polls: Discontent brews in Karnataka BJP after announcement of first list

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"There is no concept of ‘Raja’ (king) and ‘Praja’ (subjects) in modern India and everyone is a common man before God and the law", he said after visiting the BJP state office here, and meeting veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa at his residence. “I think their (BJP) vision for country in terms of development aligns with my own vision and beliefs and I think, therefore, if you work with an institution, you must align with their cause and so I chose the BJP,” the 32-year-old who is entering the poll fray for the first time, said.

Mysuru is the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress is yet to name its candidate for the Mysuru seat. Wadiyar said he is confident of his victory and welcomed competition. “I am as confident as one can be. Of course, the Chief Minister has held the bastion for a long time and we too have our own influence. I welcome all competition and I hope that we have a fair fight based on our ability and we will return victorious,” he said.

READ | ‘Guarantee schemes are for people, not elections’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Wadiyar sought to downplay some Congress leaders seeking to promote a narrative that the electoral fight in Mysuru is going to be between "common man vs king". “Well, it is only a narrative. Before the law and God there is no such thing like a king. Everybody is a common man. So, this is a fight between common man and a common man only. It will be judged by the ability of the candidate,” the US-educated Wadiyar said.

Thanking the BJP for giving him an opportunity to contest the election, he said he would strive towards the development of Mysuru and Kodagu districts to bring them up on the world map. Wadiyar said he decided to join politics as he can bring major changes in the region. “I think politics is the right way to influence the policies and bring in a means to implement at a greater scale of development."

READ | Deve Gowda's son-in-law makes political debut as BJP candidate, to take on Congress's D K Suresh

On Pratap Simha, who was the MP for 10 years, being denied re-nomination, Wadiyar said he has spoken to him. “He (Pratap Simha) has already assured of his support and of course he has already done wonderful work in the last 10 years laying the foundation stone for much of the development of Mysuru. We will continue the good work he has done,” he said.