‘Guarantee schemes are for people, not elections’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the guarantee schemes are meant for the livelihood of the people and not for the elections. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (ANI Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi, he said, "There is no bigger satisfaction for a party or a government than keeping promises made to the people. These schemes are meant for the people and not meant for any elections. These schemes are meant to ease the burden of price rise and inflation."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The people of the country have liked our guarantee schemes. Even the BJP has accepted our guarantee schemes and that is the reason why Modi is copying our guarantee schemes. We have decided to formulate guarantee implementation schemes at various levels to ensure effective implementation of these schemes," he said.

READ | Deve Gowda's son-in-law makes political debut as BJP candidate, to take on Congress's D K Suresh

Speaking about the development works by the state government, DK Shivkumar said, "Our government has allocated ₹1.26 lakh crores in the total budget size of ₹3.74 lakh crores for developmental works."

DK Shivkumar also spoke about the drought situation in Bengaluru and said, "Our government is taking all necessary steps to provide drinking water to Bengaluru city. Over 7,000 borewells have dried up resulting in water shortage. We have identified solutions for these problems and we are acting on them," he said.

READ | Bommai thanks top BJP leaders for making him candidate for Haveri-Gadag LS seat

The Deputy Chief Minister also stated that BJP leaders agree with BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks on amending the Constitution.

"The BJP leaders agree with the statement of BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde. Like the Sanskrit saying 'Mounam Sammati Lakshanam', the top leadership of BJP is concurring with the MP who believes that the Constitution can be changed if the BJP gets over 400 seats in the upcoming general elections," he said.

Replying to reporters' queries about Congress' chances in the upcoming general election, he said, "Congress will win more than 20 seats. BJP is changing its candidates in over 10 constituencies because their MPs have not done any work. There is considerable anti-incumbency against BJP MPs. That is why BJP is fielding new people."

Answering a query on Dr Manjunath contesting elections, Mr Shivakumar said, "I respect Dr Manjunath, Kumaraswamy and Devegowda, We have contested against Devegowda in the past. DK Suresh has done a lot of work in the constituency, we will fight the election on development and principles."

READ | ‘Yediyurappa cheated us’: Furious Eshwarappa hits out at former CM after son denied Haveri LS ticket

Talking about a state tour, he said, "The Chief Minister is busy with the Cabinet meeting tomorrow and he is in Chamarajanagar today. Hence, I am travelling to Kalaburagi. We are dividing the travel and campaign responsibilities in the State."

Asked about invitations to Opposition leaders, he said, "Many leaders want to join the Congress party. Many leaders from the BJP and JDS joined the party just yesterday. Many sitting MPs and MLAs want to join the Congress but I would not like to disclose their names."

When asked about the release of Bhima water from Maharashtra to address the water shortage in Jewargi, he said, “Our government has already written a letter to them. Telangana is also asking for water but there is very little water left here. The States will have to work together to resolve these issues.”