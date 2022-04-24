Mysuru: Amid Ramadan, Muslim neighbours carry out last rites of Hindu woman

At a time when news about communal flare-ups dominate headlines, an incident of communal harmony was observed in Mysuru in Karnataka. Muslim neighbours of a 60-year-old Hindu woman carried out her funeral rites according to Hindu customs on Friday. She is survived by her husband and son. Realising that there weren’t too many attendees, 50-60 of her neighbours decided to shoulder her bier and assist the family with the final rites.

Tanveer Pasha, a social activist told The New Indian Express: “Jayakka lived most of her life in this area. Hers was the only Hindu family here, but we all shared a great bond. We celebrated the festivals, family occasions together. When we heard about her sudden demise, we were shocked and the best we could do was to lend our shoulder to carry the bier and give her a dignified farewell and assist the family in their darkest hour.”

Muslims neighbours, who were observing Ramadan took part in her final journey.

The state has seen a host of issues which have given rise to communal tensions in the recent past including the hijab row over student’s uniforms, attacks on meat sellers and other communally-coloured incidents.

