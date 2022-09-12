Mysuru royal family recalls 1961 visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Bengaluru
A video “made in colour” now doing the rounds on social media brought back the memories of her maiden visit to India post-independence.
With the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in England, the princess of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961.
“We are extremely saddened by the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a dignified lady,” recollected Kamakshi Devi.
“I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance,” Kamakshi Devi recalled.
Later, Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the ‘Residency’, now known as Raj Bhavan which is the palatial house of the Governor of Karnataka, the princess of erstwhile Mysore Royal family recalled.
The entire event was made grand with whatever limited resources was available at the time, Kamakshi Devi recalled.
Elizabeth II spent her night in the Cubbon Bungalow on the Nandi Hills, she added.
Recalling the Queen’s visit, elderly Bengalury resident Anand Sirur, said the entire event was marked with grandeur.
“I was 30 at that time. I recall the government and private organisations had announced a holiday in honour of the Queen’s visit. The oil mills, which never closed, were shut for the day so that the employees could see the historic event,” Sirur, now 91, recollected.
He said he stood on ‘Cubbon Road’ next to the Capitol Hotel to see the slow-moving cavalcade and the Queen greeting the people who were waving at her.
The video that is widely circulating in the social media showed the Queen alighting from the aeroplane and the Mysore Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar presenting her a bouquet.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Bangalore airport to see her. Later, the queen was presented a copy of the Bible, translated in Hindi. The video also shows the present day MG Road, where a metro station has come up now.
