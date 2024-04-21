Neha Hiremath murder: Accused's parents apologise to victim's family

The parents of 23-year-old Fayaz, the accused in the Neha Hiremath murder case that happened in Hubballi on Thursday, have apologised to the victim's family after widespread protests and public outrage in the southern state of Karnataka. Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death by her former classmate on a college campus in Hubballi on Thursday.(PTI)

Baba Saheb Subani, Fayaz's father, demanded maximum punishment for his son, and said he was completely shocked and shattered with his son's act after he found out about the incident at around 6 pm on Thursday. Subani, who works as a school teacher, spoke to reporters on Saturday, saying, “He (Fayaz) should be punished in a way that no one dares to do such a thing in future. With folded arms, I apologise to Neha's family members. She was like my daughter.”

Fayaz was arrested shortly after he allegedly killed the daughter of a Congress councillor, Neha Hiremath (24) inside a college campus in Hubballi.

“Fayaz told me he wanted to marry her but I refused it by folding my hands. No one should commit any such atrocities against women. I request the people of Karnataka to forgive me. My son has done wrong. He will be punished by the law of the land and I welcome it. My town has got a black mark because of my son. People of Munavalli (Fayaz's hometown) please forgive me. You raised us. Please forgive me,” he added.

Echoing the same, Fayaz's mother also apologised to Neha's family for her son's act and demanded strict punishment for him.

Mamtaz, also a teacher, said, “I apologise to the people of Karnataka as well as Neha's family for what my son has done. It is a great injustice to Neha and her family. What my son has done is completely wrong and we hang our heads in shame. What he did is a big mistake and he should be given strict punishment as per the law of the land.”

“My son and Neha were not just friends but they were in love and wanted to marry. Neha was a good girl, and I came to know about their relationship a year ago. It was Neha who made the first move and took his phone number. My son did tell me about Neha and that he was in love with her and they wanted to get married. But I had suggested that he first focus on his career. My son was very brilliant and always secured above 90 percent marks since LKG and UKG days. He wanted to become an IAS officer and was also a University Blue (bodybuilding competition) champion,” She added.

