New 335-km expressway to connect Bengaluru, Mangaluru, reduce travel time by 7-8 hours: Report

In good news for frequent travellers between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched plans to develop a high-speed expressway connecting the two cities, reducing travel time by 7 to 8 hours, according to a report. The Bengaluru-Mangaluru high-speed expressway project aims to strengthen connectivity between the southern and coastal regions of Karnataka. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo/Representative image)

In July, MoRTH invited bids to select a consulting firm to draft a comprehensive project report. By November, nine firms submitted technical bids, and the ministry expects to award the contract in early 2024, the report said. The selected consultant will have 540 days to prepare the detailed project report (DPR), paving the way for construction to begin by 2028.

The expressway, planned to stretch approximately 335 km, will be developed collaboratively by the Karnataka Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). These agencies will coordinate on the road’s alignment and land acquisition processes to ensure smooth progress, the report added.

Key details of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Expressway:

Four to six lane design: The expressway is expected to feature four to six lanes, passing through Hassan to connect the Karnataka capital to the coastal city. This multi-lane design will facilitate smooth and faster travel, reducing bottlenecks along the route.

Reduced travel time: Upon completion, the expressway could cut travel time between Bengaluru and Mangaluru by 7 to 8 hours, a significant improvement over the current journey time, which is often affected by delays.

Improved transportation network: This highway is projected to boost the transportation network across Karnataka, supporting economic activities and making it easier for residents and businesses to connect between the two cities.

Challenges with the existing route

The current Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway route faces frequent challenges, especially during monsoon seasons when landslides are common. Certain sections of the highway currently have six lanes, but unpredictable conditions and outdated infrastructure continue to cause travel delays.