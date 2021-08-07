New ministers in Karnataka get portfolios, CM Bommai keeps finance, cabinet affairs

The new ministers in Karnataka, who earlier this week took oath as part of the cabinet expansion, were finally allocated portfolios on Saturday. A notification from the office of the governor showed that chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has kept the finance and cabinet affairs portfolios, along with DPAR (personnel and administrative reforms), intelligence from home, Bengaluru development, and all other unallocated portfolios.

KS Eshwarappa was allocated the rural development and Panchayat Raj department, while R Ashoka was assigned the revenue department (excluding Muzarai). The transport department went to B Sriramulu, who was also made in-charge of the ST (Scheduled Tribes) welfare department.

Debutant minister Araga Jnanendra was given the home ministry, excluding intelligence. On the other hand, Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani was assigned the large and medium industries portfolio. Several former ministers from the BS Yediyurappa cabinet have retained their respective ministries, it was seen.

The complete list of Karnataka portfolio allocation has been provided here:

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai: DPAR, finance, intelligence from home, cabinet affairs, Bengaluru development, and all unallocated portfolios

Govind Makthappa Karajol: Major and medium irrigation

KS Eshwarappa: Rural development and Panchayat Raj department

R Ashoka: Revenue (excluding Muzarai)

B Sreeramulu: Transport, ST welfare

V Somanna: Housing, infrastructure development

Umesh Vishwanath Katti: Forest, food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs

Angara S: Fisheries, ports and inland transport

JC Madhu Swamy: Minor irrigation, law, Parliamentary affairs, and legislation

Aaraga Jnanendra: Home ministry (excluding intelligence)

Dr Aswath Narayan CN: Higher education, IT & BT, science and technology, skill development

Chandrakantagouda Patil: Public works department (PWD)

Anand Singh: Ecology and environment, tourism

Kota Shrinivas Poojari: Social welfare, backward classes welfare

Prabhu Chauhan: Animal husbandry

Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani: Large and medium industries

Arabail Hebbar Shivaram: Labour ministry

ST Somasehkhar: Co-operation department

BC Patil: Agriculture department

BS Basavaraja: Urban development (including KUWSDB & KUDIDFC, excluding Bengaluru development, BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL, and directorate of town planning, urban development department)

Dr K Sudhakar: Health and family welfare, medical education

K Gopalaiah: Excise from the finance department

Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb: Muzarai, Haj & Wakf

N Nagaraju (MTB): Municipal administration, small scale industries, public sector industries

Narayanagowda: Sericulture, youth empowerment, and sports

BV Nagesh: Primary and secondary education and Sakala

V Sunil Kumar: Energy department, Kannada, and culture

Achar Halappa Basappa: Mines and geology from commerce and industries department, women and child development & disabled & senior citizens empowerment

Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa: Handloom and textile department from C & I department, sugarcane development, and directorate of sugar.

Munirathna: Horticulture and planning, programme monitoring, and statistics department

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's new cabinet has seven members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC), three members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and one Scheduled Tribe (ST) member. Two from the Brahmin community have also featured in the list.

Moreover, seven persons of the Vokkaliga community, eight of the Lingayats, and one from the Reddy community have been included. However, the new Karnataka cabinet includes only one woman.

Karnataka cabinet expansion was believed to be the first challenge of the new chief minister as there are several factions in the state BJP unit, with the expansion having to balance between old guards and youngsters.