New Year celebrations in Karnataka to end at 1 am amid Covid spike

The Karnataka government has prohibited New Year celebrations post 1 am in the state in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world. The health and family welfare services on Monday issued a set of guidelines to curb further spread of the infection.

Apart from rules for passengers at international airports, the health ministry listed guidelines for celebrations and other events, saying, “All celebrations in connection with New Year's eve (31st Dec 2022), and New Year (1st Jan 2023) should be completed by 1 am on 1st Jan 2023 & 2nd Jan 2023 respectively.”

“All large assemblies shall be strictly outdoor and as far as possible in the day, avoiding chills of the late night and early morning. The prescribed capacity of the areas shall not be exceeded, particularly in the indoor areas (seating) like hotels, pubs, restaurants, clubs, resorts, etc.” it added.

The advisory asked the elderly (over 60 years of age), those with co-morbidities, pregnant and lactating women to avoid such assemblies. “The organizers, managers and service staff shall preferably receive booster dose vaccination. However two dose vaccination is expected,” it further read.

Venues hosting large gatherings and parties on New Year's eve were also advised to make way for multiple entries to avoid crowding. The advisory also mandated compulsory face masking and social distancing measures throughout the event, especially in indoor areas.

Organisers of events were also advised to put up ‘no mask, no entry’ signs, with thermal screening - for fever 100.5 degrees Fahrenheit/38 degrees Celsius - for all those attending. “Those with fever and/or respiratory symptoms like cough, running nose, etc. shall be referred to seek medical consultation. There shall be application of hand sanitizer to everyone in case of indoor events,” the guideline prescribed.

“In case of large scale events, the organizers shall ensure an arrangement/ linkage with the nearest specialty hospital for ambulance services and shifting the sick person quickly from the venue,” it further said.

However, the state health minister Dr K Sudhakar spoke to news agency PTI and clarified that no programmes or activities have been restricted on New year's eve. Political parties can also continue with their planned rallies, tours and events, given that they abide by the ministry's guidelines, he added.