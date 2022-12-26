Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka makes masks mandatory in public places ahead of New Year celebrations

Karnataka makes masks mandatory in public places ahead of New Year celebrations

bengaluru news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 04:20 PM IST

Ahead of New Year celebrations, the state government also made masks mandatory at pubs, bars and restaurants as Covid-19 cases saw a surge in China and a few other countries.

Karnataka makes masks mandatory in public places ahead of New Year celebrations(PTI)
Karnataka makes masks mandatory in public places ahead of New Year celebrations(PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

The Karnataka government on Monday made masks mandatory in public places such as schools, colleges, malls and movie theatres of the state with immediate effect. Ahead of New Year celebrations, the state government also made masks mandatory at pubs, bars and restaurants as Covid-19 cases saw a surge in China and a few other countries.

After a key meeting with the experts and government officials, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said, “Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars.”

Read| What is Bengaluru doing amid China Covid surge worry

The minister also said the celebrations on New Year night must end by 1am. “New Year celebrations in the state should end before 1am. Absolutely no need to panic and just need to take precautions,” added the minister.

The Karnataka government has already made face masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms on Thursday. The government will also conduct a mock drill for an emergency response to deal with Covid-19 in all state-run hospitals.

The minister also announced that a total of 12 international passengers tested positive for Covid-19 in December at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. The samples of all positive cases were sent for genome sequencing to track and identify the variants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out